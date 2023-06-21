A SEVEN-YEAR-OLD BOY died on Tuesday while playing outside his family’s finca in the Sax area of Alicante province.

The Spanish youngster was on an access route to the property when a brick pillar suddenly collapsed at around 9.45pm and fell on top of him.

His distraught family took him by car to hospital in Elda but he died there due to the severity of the head trauma that he suffered.

The Guardia Civil in Novelda is carrying out an investigation into the circumstances behind the tragedy and will send a report to the local court.

It’s the second death involving an Alicante area youngster in the last month.

In May, an 18-month-old baby drowned in the swimming pool of a La Nucia villa occupied by a British family.