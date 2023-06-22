CHILDREN will be better protected from domestic abuse in Gibraltar after its Ministry of Justice ran further multi-agency training for Operation Encompass recently.

The unified system of child protection already in place throughout the UK is part of the National Domestic Abuse Strategy on the Rock.

It allows teachers, care workers and police officers to work together to help bring children that show signs of out of unhealthy home situations.

Minister for Justice Samantha Sacramento called Operation Encompass ‘an important part’ of the strategy.

Operation Encompass allows police officers that attend domestic abuse incidents to contact teachers immediately so that the very next day affected children will be able to get support in their classroom environment.

It makes sure teachers, social workers and police officers ‘fully understand the impact of domestic abuse on children’ and how to help them, the government statement reads.

Sacramento has made some of the biggest steps in Gibraltar’s history to clamp down on abusers, who figures show tend to be predominantly male.

It goes against antiquated forms of thinking that suggest what goes on at home stays at home, putting personal reputation above the well-being of child and women victims.

Education advisor Jackie Linares, and Royal Gibraltar Police sergeants Mary De Santos and Jo Ullger delivered the latest courses to teachers and police officers.

It followed training delivered in November with more sessions over the last few months.

The Gibraltar Government said the courses were ‘very well received’ and helped create ‘strong working relationships’ between the agencies.

They shared experiences and learnt from each other so as to best benefit vulnerable children.

“Being able to share information and ensure children are supported in school if they live in a home where domestic abuse has occurred is key to ensuring they grow up knowing that the social guardians in Gibraltar care about them,” Sacramento said.

She thanked the police and department of education for embracing the initiative.

“Children are our future and we must do everything we can to support them, whilst we concentrate on eradicating domestic abuse from our society,” the minister added.

