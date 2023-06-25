3 bedroom Villa for sale in Alfaz del Pi / L'Alfas del Pi with pool - € 403,500

Alfaz del Pi / L'Alfàs del Pi, Alicante 3 beds 2 baths € 403,500

This is stunning 3 bedroom viila has been totally reformed, It is a excellent example of what can be acheived with a profesional company, the kitchen/dining area is open plan with a black metal spiral staircase as a feature in the centre of the villa, the living room area is large with a double sliding door onto the pool terrace, this floor also has two en-suite double bedrooms both with fitted wardrobes, and also a family bathroom, the kitchen cupboard doors are finished in a natural beech colour complimented with black porcalin worktops, also a breakfast bar with matching black porcalin… See full property details