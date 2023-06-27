A 47-year-old farmer has become Spain’s first heat wave-related victim.

The man, who had previous pathologies, died after going to plough on an agricultural farm in the town of Aznalcóllar (Sevilla) last Saturday, June 24.

According to sources from the Regional Ministry of Health and Consumer Affairs, the man suffered a heatstroke at around 1pm and collapsed as he worked in his own fields.

The victim was initially assisted by one of his sons and then evacuated to the health centre of the municipality, with core hyperthermia above 40°C.

Unfortunately, the doctors were unable to save him and he died later that same day.

The funeral was held on Sunday in the parish church of Nuestra Señora de Consolación de Aznalcóllar.

Red weather alert for searing heat

According to Spain’s Met Office, the extreme weather is likely to last until Thursday, June 29, and could see temperatures as high as 44ºC in parts of the peninsula.

