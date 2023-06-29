A WOMAN is recovering in a Valencia hospital after her former partner pushed her off a third-floor balcony in Xirivella.

The incident happened on Wednesday at around 8.15pm and the man was arrested by the Policia Nacional.

He was due to appear before a judge on Thursday afternoon.

The assailant breached a restraining order and appeared at the flat which he owns and pushed his ex-girlfriend over the balcony edge.

Xirivella Policia Local officers and several workers from the local health centre attended the scene with the woman maintaining consciousness and able to move her legs despite the fall.

She is said to be out of danger and is in an unnamed Valencia hospital, with no more details provided about her.

The room with the balcony was apparently trashed according to some reports.

READ MORE: