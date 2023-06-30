HE may be blessed with youth, wealth, good looks and a career as F1 driver that many would kill for, but Englishman Lando Norris’ good fortune seems to have deserted him in recent times.

For not only is the 23-year-old hotshot enduring a less-than-stellar F1 season, but he recently became the victim of a very expensive robbery – the second time in two years.

The McLaren driver revealed that he had gone out in Marbella on Thursday night with a group of friends that included the popular influencer Jennie Dimova.

But at the end of the night, the party returned to their luxury villa that they had rented for three nights to find it had been burgled and all their possessions were gone.

“We were out for dinner, and our place got robbed,” Norris revealed ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix.

Lando Norris at the Montreal Grand Prix on June 18, 2023 (Credit Image: © Hoch Zwei via ZUMA Press Wire)

“A mixture of many things were stolen. Some were expensive and some were not so expensive. It is still an ongoing investigation so I cannot say too much.”

The shocking turn of events left Dimova shaken up, as she shared her anguish on TikTok.

“If you’re wondering why I look like this, it’s because our villa got robbed,” she said.

“Everything I owned – my clothes, my shoes, my bags, my jewellery – everything has been taken. I’m left with literally nothing. I cried for two hours, but what can I do?”

The blow will hardly help Norris’s focus as the Formula One heads to the Alps.

Currently placed 11th in the drivers’ championship, he has managed to secure points in only three out of the eight races so far.

Norris also found himself the target of criminals two years ago in a violent mugging following England’s heart-wrenching loss to Italy in the European Championship final.

The incident unfolded at a wild and lawless Wembley Stadium, where Norris had been watching the match.

As the driver made his way to his car in the yellow VIP car park, he was abruptly accosted by two thieves.

One of them forcibly put Norris in a headlock, while the other snatched his prized possession—a rare watch, one of only five in existence—from his wrist.

June 18, 2023, Montreal, PQ, Canada: McLaren driver Lando Norris of Great Britain takes a turn at the Senna corner during Formula One auto racing action at the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal, Sunday, June 18, 2023. (Credit Image: © Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via ZUMA Press)

In a subsequent investigation and trial, Liam Williams, a 25-year-old from Bootle, Merseyside, faced accusations of being involved in the audacious robbery.

Harrow Crown Court dedicated a week to hear the case in March 2023.

During the trial, Williams vehemently denied any wrongdoing.

However, forensic evidence revealed his DNA on Norris’s left wrist, raising suspicions about his potential involvement.

Nevertheless, after just two hours of deliberation, a jury delivered a verdict of not guilty, absolving Williams of the robbery charges.

Williams maintained his innocence throughout the trial, claiming that he had merely come across the stolen watch in a pub while watching the fateful final.

He insisted that he had no knowledge of its origins or the individuals who had presented it to him.

