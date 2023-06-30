A NAZI fitness guru extradited from Spain to face terror charges in the UK has been sentenced to five years in prison.

Online radical Kris Kearney – who claimed Adolf Hitler ‘showed people the way’ and ‘did nothing wrong’ – was found guilty of promoting terrorism after he shared inflammatory material on his online forum.

The charges relate to numerous posts in which he shared among others the violent manifestos of New Zealand mosque killer Brenton Tarrant and Norwegian mass-murderer Anders Breivik.

London’s Old Bailey heard material on Kearney’s profile depicted or encouraged violence in the battle against ‘white genocide’.

The court also heard he also shared a ‘Punish a Muslim Day’ letter, in which readers were encouraged to ‘butcher a Muslim’ for 500 points and bomb a mosque for 1,000 points.

In 2021 alone, he posted 89 extreme right-wing documents, which encouraged violence in the battle against ‘white genocide’.

The member of Patriotic Alternative – who the Olive Press revealed travelled regularly between his home in Albir, on the Costa Blanca, to Marbella – ran an online platform called ‘Fascist Fitness’.

Kearney, who is a former soldier who served in the Army’s parachute regiment for two years, regularly featured on right-wing podcasts called Patriotic Talk and The Absolute State of Britain.

The far-right terrorist – who had been on the run in Spain with his wife and three children when he committed his offences in 2021 – also spent time in Dubai.

The neo-Nazi, from Liverpool, had originally been stopped under the Terrorism Act and fled an arrest warrant two years before his arrest in Spain.

He was understood to have been on a layover in a UK airport en route to the UAE in 2019 when officers first detained him.

It came after he refused to divulge passwords for three separate mobile phones he was travelling with, suggesting he may have been working for mafia gangs.

A warrant was later issued for his arrest after he skipped a magistrate’s hearing on July 2 that year and fled to Spain.

Kearney, a former soldier, had close links to the Costa Blanca, where his parents also lived, and ran a bar.

Kearney, 39, pleaded guilty admitting he wanted to ‘spread fascist views’, but denied he shared the material on Telegram with the intention of causing terror attacks.

Judge Richard Marks KC doubted this, insisting his ‘fanaticism’ in achieving his objectives meant he ‘intended for acts of terrorism to happen’.

He sentenced him to four years and eight months.

