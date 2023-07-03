A 30-YEAR-OLD Irish tourist has been arrested in Salou on the Costa Dorada after police found the dead body of his partner in their hotel.

The victim, 36, had apparently been strangled by her partner at the resort’s Magnolia Hotel on Sunday.

A hotel worker made the gruesome discovery at around 9.30pm on Sunday and officers from the Mossos d’Esquadra were called in.

A Mossos spokesperson said: “Officers arrived to find a woman lying on the floor and a man next to her with a self-inflicted wound.”

“Although emergency medical responders tried to revive the woman, they were finally only able to certify her death, while officers arrested the man as the suspect behind her death.”

One unconfirmed report suggested that the woman was trying to run away from the man who was placed under armed guard at Tarragona’s Joan XXIII Hospital.

Irish consulate assistance is being provided to the family of the victim.

No further information has been provided by authorities.