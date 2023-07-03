THE murderer of two women in Torremolinos has confessed he stabbed his latest victim to death in May.

Marco Gaio Romeo, of Nettuno (Italy), was arrested for allegedly murdering his 28-year-old ex Paula last May 17.

Marco is said to have told the forensic doctor that he killed her during an argument.

The Italian explained that Paula had asked him to leave the apartment where they lived together.

She threw a bag at him that contained a knife Marco had stolen from the restaurant where he used to work.

The bag landed on the floor and the knife fell from it, with Paula grabbing the blade.

But Marco took it from her and after a struggle, he stabbed her two times, according to his version.

He further said to the doctor that he is a daily drinker and user of cocaine mixed with anabolics and steroids.

Adding that before the killing, he had been drinking and using cocaine for several days and that he had injected himself with testosterone.

The 45-year-old is said to have stabbed Paula 15 times with a knife of 20 cm.

Paula, a mother of three, including a kid she had with Marco, had recently broken up with the Italian.

It has been reported that Marco had assaulted Paula on previous occasions and that he often insulted and harassed her during their relationship.

Marco is also accused of the murder of Sibora Gagani, who disappeared, also in Torremolinos, almost 10 years ago.

Sibora Gagani was 22 at the time she went missing.

At the police station, he allegedly told some officers that her body was hidden in the walls of the flat where they lived together.

Gagani’s body was found earlier this month after a search that lasted weeks.

Using X-Ray technology, police were able to discover the corpse, which was placed within a box and hidden behind a fake wall he built.

Meanwhile, Italian and Spanish authorities are investigating if Marco is also responsible for the killing of other missing women in the Italian area of Nettuno.

The murderer further has two complaints for gender-based violence filed by two different former partners, including a restraining order.

The 45-year-old will remain in custody until a trial takes place.

