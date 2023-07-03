DIEGO Simeone has been spotted enjoying a break from the daily pressures of the Atletico Madrid hotseat with the missus.

The 53-year, who has managed to maintain his athletic physique, old waded into the shallows with his bikini-clad paramour Carla Pereyra, nearly 20 years his junior, during their getaway in Ibiza.

The Argentine couple, smooching and canoodling in the Mediterranean sun, looked relaxed and carefree.

Simeone, or ‘Cholo’ as he’s affectionately known, might wish to let his hair down a little after a so-so season with Atletico.

Los Colchoneros notched their customary third place finish and crashed out of the Champions League in the group stages.

Still, Cholo can afford to laugh as he goes home and counts his €43 million per season salary – the highest in the world.

READ MORE: