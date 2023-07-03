THE NATIONAL POLICE have arrested a 41-year-old man accused of grooming young girls aged between nine and 17.

The suspect, who was detained in Asturias, was posing as a teenager on social media, and would gain the confidence of his victims before persuading them to send him videos with sexual content.

The investigation began after a woman in Cadiz province reported to the police that her 12-year-old daughter was being manipulated online. Not only was she persuaded to send sexual images to the groomer, but also developed a psychological dependence on him according to a police statement.

Two days later, another mother in Castellon reported a similar case to the authorities, after her 12-year-old daughter had been coerced into not just sending a video of herself to the man, but also of her nine-year-old sister.

Investigators have so far determined that the man was first passing himself off as a minor, before later revealing his true age and circumstances. He also attempted to arrange meetings with his victims in person.

The suspect, who lives in Gijon, is married and has a son.

In 2014, he sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl. For that crime he was given a suspended two-year prison sentence.

The National Police advise parents to supervise their children when they are online, and recommend that minors do not have access to devices when they are alone.

