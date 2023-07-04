TRAFFIC will be affected at night along the A7 motorway between Fuengirola, Mijas and Marbella until Friday.

The Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda (Mitma) is carrying out road surface rehabilitation works on the A-7 Mediterranean dual carriageway, between kilometres 1,013.145 and 1,041.230, in the municipalities of Fuengirola, Mijas and Marbella.

The roadworks are being carried out at night, between 10pm and 6am, in order to avoid major disruptions between peak periods in the day time and will continue until next Friday, July 7.

Given the characteristics of the dual carriageway, it is not possible to provide alternative routes while the planned works are being carried out. However, the left lane will remain open for vehicle traffic during this period.

Lane use will be restored to normal during the day.

The planned works will continue on a weekly basis during the months of July and August 2023.

The road surface rehabilitation works includes the repainting of road markings and road resurfacing.

