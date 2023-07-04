FOR the second summer in a row, Rincon de la Victoria will cut off water supply to it’s beach facilities.

Given that the La Viñuela reservoir, the main source of water for the eastern region of Malaga, is below 10% of its capacity, public shower facilities at Rincon de la Victoria beaches are set to be turned off as of today, July 4, in order to save drinking water, council officials have confirmed.

Other restrictions will include the watering of gardens, parks, street washing and the filling or refilling of private swimming pools.

These restrictions aim to prevent waste and promote responsible use of drinking water in the municipality.

The Mayor of Rincon de la Victoria, Francisco Salado (PP), has emphasised the need to act responsibly in the face of the alarming drought situation and has called for the cooperation of residents and visitors warning that if adequate measures are not taken, the water shortage could seriously affect the population.

READ MORE: