SPAIN’S national Met Office, AEMET, has issued a warning for a potential second heatwave expected this weekend.

According to AEMET spokesperson, Ruben del Campo, the second heat wave of this summer will sweep through the whole country as of this weekend and could last until the middle of next week with forecast highs of 44ºC expected in some areas, specifically in the Guadalquivir valley.

Minimum temperatures may not drop below 20°C in many areas, resulting in tropical nights.

As of today, Thursday July 6, stormy showers will develop in Navarre, La Rioja, Aragon and Catalonia.

These stormy showers could be very heavy, persistent and accompanied by hail in Aragon and nearby areas, as well as isolated storms in the rest of the mountainous areas of the eastern interior, the centre of the peninsula and in the south.



From Friday onwards, the atmosphere is expected to stabilise, but there may still be storms in the north of Navarre and the Aragonese Pyrenees and more scattered in inland areas of the peninsula, especially in mountainous areas.

In the rest of Spain, little clouds with some haze in the south and temperatures will begin to rise.



According to Del Campo, temperatures will ‘pick up on Monday’, with especially high temperatures, between 35-38ºC in the east, centre and south of the peninsula and also in the Balearic Islands and highs of 44ºC in the Guadalquivir valley.

According to AEMET, a ‘heatwave’ is defined as “an episode of at least three consecutive days, in which at least 10% of weather stations record values above the threshold temperature.”

