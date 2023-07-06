DROUGHT crisis measures are being introduced on western strip of the Costa del Sol, including Torremolinos.

Despite initial forecasts that water restrictions wouldn’t take place until after the summer, many municipalities in Malaga are already implementing measures in an attempt to alleviate the drought crisis.

The idea is to cut water consumption by 10% across the province, while minimising the impact on the daily activity of the tourism sector.

For this, each municipality is implement different measures in order to help tackle the drought crisis affecting Malaga province

In the case of Torremolinos, the decision has been made to cut off the water supply to 50% of its beach showers and footbaths.

The measure, which will affect 25 of the 50 showers on the beaches, will last until August 31.

In addition, Torremolinos city council has also reduced water consumption for the irrigation of green areas by 30%.

Meanwhile, Fuengirola is cleaning its streets with non-potable water and Benalmadena will review implementing possible water restrictions every week.

