A MAN has been arrested for allegedly burning down his ex partner’s flat in Dos Hermanas (Sevilla).

He is said to have entered the flat where his ex partner and her three kids lived.

Initially, he allegedly set fire to the main bedroom.

The flames then began to spread through the property, destroying it completely.

Policia Nacional started an investigation that concluded the fire had likely been arson.

Officers identified the woman’s ex partner as the perpetrator of the fire.

He was arrested and will be remanded in custody until a trial takes place.

