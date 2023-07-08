FOUR people have been injured during San Fermin’s second bull run in Pamplona (Navarra) today.

The second day of the internationally famous Spanish fiesta resulted in four taken to Navarra Hospital.

One of the affected presents a wound in his arm caused by a goring, but his condition is not serious.

Another participant suffered a contusion, also in his arm, which has been deformed.

A third person received a stomp on the chest after a fall during the run.

While a fourth runner is recovering from a head trauma after he was stomped on the head.

Almost 3,000 people took part in today’s run, the second of the seven that will take place in Pamplona.

A total of six runners were injured in yesterday’s run, which kicked off San Fermin’s controversial celebration.