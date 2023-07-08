AN ABANDONED arsenal linked to Kinahan gang has been found in a flat in Estepona (Costa del Sol.

The major haul, one of the largest ever seized on the Costa del Sol, was ditched in November 2021 and left unguarded for six months.

A massive arsenal containing revolvers, silencers, hacksaws, and over 40 shotguns and pistols, as well as balaclavas, tracking devices and ammunition.

The flat was left unguarded for half a year. Photo: Policia Nacional.

Police discovered the weapons in May last year, but they only made it public this week.

The flat where the arsenal was found has been described as a second floor apartment in a residential complex in the municipality of Estepona.

A police source revealed to the Olive Press the name of the housing development.

“The weapons were found in a residential complex known as Costalita.”

Located near Cancelada and in front of Saladillo’s beach, this complex is a series of private communities centred around gardens and pools.

“I didn’t know they found them here. I am glad they are gone now,” a holidaymaker in the urbanisation told the Olive Press.

“I am not surprised. This sort of thing happens all the time on Costa del Sol,” a waitress in a nearby restaurant said.

The residential complex is right in front of Saladillo’s beach. Photo: Alberto Lejarraga

It has been reported that the property was rented by two expats using fake IDs.

The two bizarre tenants had no money problems, and paid rent for several months until they disappeared suddenly from the flat.

The reason the duo left the property is unknown, yet it could be linked to the arrest of the gang’s money launderer Johnny Morrissey in Marbella a few weeks earlier.

It is believed all weapons had been acquired on the black market, as the guns had their serial numbers erased.

The DNA of one of the gang’s infamous members was found on one of the weapons by Policia Nacional, who continues the investigation.

