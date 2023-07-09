THE castle of Guzman el Bueno is a national historic monument Heritage listed building and is one of the best preserved castles in Spain.

Situated on the seafront in the old town of Tarifa, this wonderful Moorish castle is a must-visit in Tarifa and is one of the most important monuments in the town.

Throughout history, many civilisations have passed through Tarifa due to its strategic location next to the Strait of Gibraltar, which led the Cordovan Caliph Abderramán III to build a fortification in the year 960.

Castle of Guzman El Bueno in Tarifa. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

Throughout history, this medieval fortress has been restored on several occasions and for various reasons: in the 17th century due to the attack by Barbary pirates; in the 18th century for the installation of artillery during the War of Independence where Spanish-British troops defended Tarifa from the French army and since 1989, the year it was placed in civil hands, it has received various archaeological and restoration works and was opened for visits.

Visits

The fortress is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. From Wednesday to Sunday it is open from 10am to 4pm. The guided tour is at 12:00.

Tickets are priced at €4 for the general public. Discounts are available for children between the ages of 12 and 18 (€2.5); youth card holders, large family card holders, pensioners and the disabled (€1.5) and unemployed and children under the age of 12, free of charge. Admission is also free on Sundays during the last two opening hours.

