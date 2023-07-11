3 bedroom Villa for sale in Las Palas - € 295,000

Las Palas, Murcia 3 beds 2 baths € 295,000

KEY READY VILLA IN FUENTE ALAMO, MURCIAResidential of townhouses, independent and semi-detached villas in Fuente Álamo, Murcia.There are seven different models of houses to choose from, designed to suit everyone’s taste Rustic designs combined with top quality materials and a focus on comfortable living space there is something for everyone.The residents of this private community of beautiful, spacious homes will also be able to enjoy their own communal gardens and swimming pools.This unusual design villa has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathroom, independent kitchen, living room with patio doors… See full property details