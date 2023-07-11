THE LATEST summer heatwave could reach leave maximum temperatures of up to 45 degrees in several areas of the Valencian Community on Tuesday.

The interior of Alicante and Valencia provinces have already activated an orange warning for high temperatures while in Castellon province new July highs could be achieved.

In addition to the heat, the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet), warns of possible storms, ‘generally with little precipitation’ which could cause very strong gusts of wind ‘produced by dry or warm blowouts, depending on the areas’

The most intense winds would be localised in areas where the breeze has not arrived, with dry blowouts occurring with little precipitation, without ‘significant changes’ in temperature.

On the other hand, in areas where the breeze has arrived, if a blowout occurs, it will be warm, with strong wind and a notable rise in temperature.

Valencia’s regional secretary of Security and Emergencies, Jose María Angel, said: “The areas most vulnerable to the heat wave in the Valencian Community are inland with temperatures reaching between 40 and 45 degrees.”

He’s also warned about phenomena such as dry storms, accompanied by lightning.

“These lightning, which are defined as latent, usually fall on trees and roads and within 24 hours or 48 hours can produce a fire.” he said.

“We have to be very careful,” he remarked, as he recalled major forest fires in the region last summer.

Aemet has not ruled out new temperature records depending on how the northwest wind evolves with the July maximum in Morella reaching 38 degrees in 1984 and 2015.