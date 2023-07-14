Guardia civil officers are currently searching for a 36-year-old British man who stabbed his girlfriend in Costa del Sol before fleeing the scene.

In the incident that took place earlier in the week, the man allegedly stabbed his girlfriend in the car when the couple was leaving a venue in Mijas Costa near Fuengirola.

The woman was found at the side of the road and it is unclear if she was pushed out by her attacker or if she fled the moving vehicle to escape.

She was treated in the Costa del sol hospital in Marbella for her leg injury and bruises, and has now been released.

The man has been identified by police however, they have not yet made his identity public.

He is said to have several convictions for violent crime in the UK.

Police now believe he has fled Spain through Gibraltar.

The incident is still under investigation and more information will be broadcasted as detectives continue their search.

