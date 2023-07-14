HOME SALES registered in May showed a fall of 6.4% compared to the same month last year according to the National Institute of Statistics (INE) in figures released on Friday.

56,137 deals were completed and May’s percentage fall was lower than April’s 8.1%, but it was the fourth successive month of negative figures.

The sale of second-hand homes fell by 8.6% in the fifth month of the year accounting for 45,479 of the overall total.

In a month-on-month comparison, home purchases went up by 29.6% compared to April- the biggest May increase since 2017.

In the first five months of the year, home sales have fallen by 4.1%, with new properties down by 2.4% and used homes down by 4.5%.

Andalusia carried out the most transactions in May with 11,736 sales, followed by the Valencian Community (9,453) and Catalunya (9,000).

In terms of sales per 100,000 people, the largest total was in the Valencian Community (232), Cantabria (183) and Andalusia (173).

READ MORE: