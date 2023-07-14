THE GUARDIA CIVIL are looking for a British woman who slashed the throat of a Sant Antoni hotel employee with a broken bottle following a row over a restaurant bill.

The assault happened last Sunday afternoon and attempts to locate the assailant have so far proved to be unsuccessful.

The victim was a deputy hotel manager in her early thirties who required two operations at the Nuestra Señora del Rosario Polyclinic and is still said to be in a serious condition.

The attack was prompted by the refusal of some people to pay a restaurant bill at the unnamed hotel.

At one stage, one of the group shoved a waitress and the deputy manager went to the table to reprimand the diners for their behaviour.

The British woman- said to be intoxicated- got up and slashed the employee’s throat with a bottle, and then fled apparently with a man.

There’s been no indication as to whether the British national was on holiday or is an Ibiza resident.