A SANTA POLA hotel that was abandoned in 2010 and became a frequent target for vandals has been bought by the Elche-based ASA group.

The company has acquired the Hotel Rocas Blancas de Santa Pola next to the N-332 highway after building the four-star Hotel AJ a few kilometres north in Gran Alacant which opened in 2021.

The ASA group have told Santa Pola council that they intend to renovate the building and will apply for work licenses.

There has been no indication as to what they paid for the hotel and how much money they intend to spend on it or indeed what the development plans include.

It had been advertised for sale in 2021 for over €4.2 million on trading platform Wallapop.

The building originally opened as Hotel JM with over a hundred rooms and extensive facilities.

It closed 13 years ago in the middle of the economic crisis and in 2012 there was some speculation that drug trafficker Angel Suarez wanted to buy it in order to convert it into one of Europe’s largest brothels.

The building has been an eyesore for both residents and passing motorists with multiple cases of vandalism and graffiti spraying.

It’s had plenty of squatters in it over the years and in February 2018, one of its rooms was set on fire.