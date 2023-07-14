SIX GERMAN tourists have been arrested by the Policia Nacional in Palma over an alleged gang rape of a woman at a hotel.

The men in their early twenties will appear in court on Saturday.

The German victim- said to be aged around 20 years- was on holiday with a group of friends in the Playa de Palma area.

She met one of the detainees at a bar and they decided to have consensual sex on the beach before going to the man’s hotel.

He got into his room and was surprised to see a group of his friends drinking alcohol.

They are accused of sexually assaulted the victim who was not allowed to leave the room

She managed to escape and went to the hotel reception area to call her friends who arrived and contacted the Policia Nacional.

The victim was taken to hospital for an examination while the group of men were arrested and put into police cells ahead of Saturday’s court appearance.

The police are reviewing hotel security camera footage with the men claiming that the woman consented to having sex with them.