THE Finca Cortesin Hotel, Golf & Spa, in Malaga has been recently recognised among the Top 20 Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards.

This luxury hotel and spa, with its own championship golf course, is the only hotel in Malaga that has entered among the 100 best in the world in this top travel awards program run by Travel + Leisure and based on an annual reader survey.

Finca Cortesin has received a score of 98.26 out of 100 in this list of hotels, occupying the 20th position in the world, a significant jump up the ladder compared to last year’s 37th position.

According to the 2023 World’s Best Awards, Finca Cortesin is “as elegant a resort as it looks, with swaying palms casting shadows over each courtyard and suites that open onto its huge, sparkling blue pool.” Adding “Guests here can find a bit of zen at the spa, which offers everything from oxygenated facials to Ayurvedic massages, or test their athletic skills on the Cabell B. Robinson-designed golf course”.

The ranking is based on thousands of reviews and ratings from Travel + Leisure’s prestigious and world-renowned readers.

Readers give their opinions about their experiences at hotels or resorts, taking into account aspects such as location, service, rooms/facilities, food and value, and ratings ranged from ‘excellent’ to ‘poor’, with points in between such as ‘above average’, ‘average’ and ‘below average’.

The podium according to this esteemed ranking goes to Four Seasons Hotel Istanbul at Sultanahmet (Istanbul, Turkey) in top position, followed by The Bushcamp Company’s Mfuwe Lodge (Luangwa South National Park, Zambia) and third, Andaz Bali (Bali, Indonesia).

The Top 20 Travel + Leisure’s Best Hotels in the World is as follows:

1. Four Seasons Sultanahmet – Istanbul

2. The Bushcamp Company’s Mfuwe Lodge – Luangwa National Park

3. Andaz Bali – Bali

4. Vik Jose Ignacio Beach – Jose Ignacio

5. Goldener Hirsch, Auberge Resorts Collection – Park City (Utah)

6. Hotel Xcaret Arte – Playa del Carmen

7. Il Sereno Lago di Como – Torno

8. Four Seasons Hotel Istanbul at the Bosphorus – Istanbul

9. Rosewood Phnom Penh – Phnom Penh

10. Capella Singapore – Singapore

11. Stanly Ranch, Auberge Resorts Collection – Napa (California)

12. Mandapa Ritz-Carlton – Ubud (Bali)

13. Hotel Jerome, Auberge Resorts Collection – Aspen (Colorado)

14. Hôtel Plaza Athénée – París

15. babylonstoren – Simondium (Cabo Occidental)

16th Hôtel de Crillon-Rosewood – París

17. Virunga Lodge – Parque Nacional de los Volcanes

18. Capella Hanoi – Hanoi

19. Rosewood Villa Magna – MadridRegent Phu Quoc Isla Phú – Quoc

20. Finca Cortesin Hotel, Golf & Spa – Málaga

