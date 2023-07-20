3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Fuengirola with garage - € 295,000

Fuengirola, Málaga 3 beds 2 baths € 295,000

This three bedroom apartment boasts incredible panoramic views of the Mijas mountains and onward to the Mediterranean sea. The property consists of three bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, a large living room leading on to a private terrace with glass curtains installed allowing it´s use all year round. The kitchen and dining area are modern and open plan to the living room. This recently renovated property is in great condition and ready to move in. Below the apartment is a private Garage / storage room and plenty of communal parking spaces for guests. Located at just 2 minutes walk from a Mercadona…