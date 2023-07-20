POP SINGER Shakira is facing a new tax probe in Spain after a court announced on Thursday that it had agreed to open an investigation into new cases of alleged tax fraud by the Colombian singer.

Shakira is already set for a trial for allegedly failing to pay €14.5 million in taxes on income earned between 2012 and 2014.

She has denied those charges stating that she did not live in Spain during those years.

Prosecutors say she spent more than half of that period in the country and should have paid taxes to Spanish authorities, even though her official residence was in the Bahamas.

Now, a judge in Esplugues de Llobregat in Catalunya has agreed with state prosecutors to probe two new possible cases of tax fraud by Shakira dating back to 2018.

The court said it had no information on how much money was in question.

Shakira had two children with former Barcelona footballer Gerard Pique but ended her 11-year relationship with him in 2022 after he cheated on her.

The singer and the youngsters permanently left Barcelona earlier this year for a new life in Florida.

READ MORE: