A 41-YEAR-OLD woman has been arrested in Elche for child neglect after her baby tested positive for ingesting cocaine.

The child- aged 14 months- is in Vinalopo Hospital’s paediatric unit and has been diagnosed with early stage pneumonia.

Elche Policia Local discovered the baby’s mother habitually left him in the care of other people and fed him a diet of cupcakes and sugary juices.

The youngster was spotted on Calle Antonio Mora Anton being looked after another woman who told officers about the issues with the mother.

The child’s aunt told police that the mother left the baby with ‘anyone in the neighbourhood’ and consumed cocaine.

The baby’s parent appeared in the street and appeared to be clearly under the influence of drugs, which was confirmed via a test, and she was subsequently arrested.

Another son of hers was said to be good health and was being cared for by one of her brothers.

