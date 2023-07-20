THE LARGEST shopping centre in Alicante province- Zenia Boulevard- has reported a record six month period for visitors.

The complex on the Orihuela Costa which opened in September 2012 says it welcomed 6,465,702 shoppers between January and June 2023- 18% more than during the same period last year.

It expects to beat annual visitor records with July and August regarded as the peak months.

Centre manager, Cristina Ros, said: “Based on the first six months, 2023 will be a very positive year and we will exceed the 13.8 million total achieved last year.”

The bulk of an €18 million improvement plan will take place in the autumn to improve facades, pavements and rest areas.

The work will be carried out at night to minimise disruption with shops and restaurants maintaining their normal opening hours.

