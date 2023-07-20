Espresso could help prevent the development of Alzheimers

The benefit of caffeine extends beyond just an energy boost.

A NEW study from the University of Verona in Italy has found that a shot of espresso could help prevent the development of Alzheimer’s.

When consumed regularly and in moderation, the benefit of caffeine extends beyond just an energy boost.

Not only is this caffeine concentration effective in espresso but also in drinks containing it. Meaning your daily cafe con leche at the local cafeteria or an espresso martini can help as well.

In 2020, the Spanish Coffee Federation states that around 170,000 tonnes of coffee were drunk – which is around 2 cups per person daily.

Although experts are still investigating the causes of the disease, most research points to the production of tau proteins that clump together to form small fibres, or ‘fibrils’.

Research is still in the preliminary stages, but this is promising as it could lead to other discoveries for the prevention of neurodegenerative diseases.