AN ORIHUELA COSTA residents group has demanded action from Orihuela council to remove vast amounts of excess rubbish piling up on the area’s streets.

The Cabo Roig and Lomas Neighbourhood Association(AVCRL) has complained about ‘serious failures’ in the area’s waste collection service.

Around 30,000 people are registered on the municipal padron but the population swells to an estimated 200,000 during the summer tourist season.

The AVCRL says that garbage is accumulating in many urbanisations over several days causing ‘serious discomfort to residents’ due to smells, an increase in rodents, as well giving out a ‘terrible image’ of the area to visitors.

RUBBISH GALORE(AVCRL image)

The association has warned that if action is not taken by Orihuela council, it will denounce the authority for creating a situation which ‘attacks public hygiene and sanitation’, as well as asking why the problems have occurred.

Orihuela’s Urban Cleaning councillor, Rocio Ortuño, has pledged to seek solutions and to rectify deficiencies in the refuse service as soon as possible.

As previously reported by the Olive Press, the Orihuela Costa is hardly a shining beacon for residents and tourists this summer with no beach bars open due to legal issues over advertising an operating contract.

Despite promises from coastal councillor, Manuel Mestre, toilets at beaches are still not operational with one unit being forced open at Cala Capitan and is said to be in an unhygienic state.

READ MORE: