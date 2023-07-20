Aiguablava

Aiguablava – €7.5mn

Location: Nestled along the coast near Begur, this waterfront gem overlooks the picturesque bay of Aiguablava and the marina of Fornells. With easy access to Girona-Costa Brava airport (55 minutes by car) and Barcelona (just 130km away), this property enjoys the best of both worlds.

Features: The most expensive property on this list, it is 692 square metres of pure opulence, boasting six bedrooms, five bathrooms, and staff accommodation.

Savour the coastal breeze on the sheltered terraces or take a dip in the inviting pool, complete with a convenient summer kitchen.

With sea views and direct access to the stunning Platja Fonda beach, this residence offers the perfect blend of luxury and convenience.

Agent: Lucas Fox

Peralada

Peralada – €2.95mn

Location: Situated in the enchanting north-east of the Costa Brava, just a short drive from Peralada and half an hour from the holiday beach town of Roses, this newly built four-bedroom abode is a knockout.

Features: Boasting 666 square metres of living space, this house is a masterpiece of modern design. Revel in the stunning views of the golf course at Peralada through floor-to-ceiling windows on one side, while the breathtaking Serra de Rodes mountains grace the other.

Underfloor heating, air conditioning, and an outdoor pool add to the allure of this lavish property.

Agent: Engel & Völkers

Pau

Pau – €1.85mn

Location: Pau, a charming town in the upper Emporda region, offers a serene setting in the foothills of the Serra de Rodes.

Just 15 minutes from Roses and half an hour from Cadaqués, this location promises tranquillity and convenience.

Features: This magnificent three-storey house boasts nearly 450 square metres of indoor space, including a 150 square metres guest apartment.

The captivating property also features over 500 square metres of terraces, housing a sheltered bar, barbecue, and dining area, along with a heated pool, sauna, and hot tub.

Sweeping views of the Emporda countryside, vineyards, and olive groves add to the handsome portrait.

Agent: Engel & Völkers

Mont-ras

Mont-ras – €7.9mn

Location: Dip into the allure of Mont-ras village, ideally located between Palafrugell and Palamós.

The mesmerising coastline is just a 12-minute drive away.

Features: This air-conditioned seven-bedroom villa is a true masterpiece, boasting 1,265 square metres of interior living space and nearly 6 hectares of land.

With a library, gym, wine cellar, solar panels, terraces, a 75-metre half-indoor, half-outdoor pool, and a five-car garage, luxury knows no bounds.

Not to mention the vineyards and winery designed to produce around 8,000 bottles a year – a connoisseur’s delight!

Agent: Sotheby’s International Realty

Sant Feliu de Guíxols

Sant Feliu de Guíxols – €3.49mn

Location: Nestled in the coveted Punta Brava neighbourhood of Sant Feliu de Guíxols, this property boasts a prime south-facing coast location between Begur and Lloret de Mar, just 40 minutes from Girona and its airport.

Features: A five-bedroom, four-bathroom haven, complete with a ground-floor apartment, library, and office.

Luxuriate in the infinity pool and spa, all while revelling in underfloor heating and air conditioning.

The 1,756 square metre plot includes meticulously landscaped gardens with automatic irrigation.

With sea views from every corner, and beaches within walking distance, this residence redefines coastal living.

Agent: Lucas Fox

