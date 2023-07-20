MALAGA takes action to reduce cigarette litter by distributing 19,500 portable ashtrays to beachgoers.

In a bid to raise awareness of how cigarette butts should be disposed of and to prevent them from ending up in the sand Malaga City Council is in the midst of launching an initiative to reduce pollution caused by cigarettes.

While cigarette butts may look like they are made of paper, they primarily consist of plastic. Therefore, when smokers carelessly toss their cigarettes aside, they are significantly harming the environment.

Understanding the damage that is caused by this form of litter, the Capital of the Costa del sol is taking action to prevent it.

The distribution of these ashtrays will take place until next Saturday, July 22, on Malaga’s most popular beaches such as La Malagueta and La Misericordia.

The initiative is part of the “It’s up to everyone” campaign, launched by the Tobacco Board, and is the second collaboration with Malaga City Council to tackle the problem of litter.

This collaboration has led to the distribution of almost 30,000 portable ashtrays in the city, given that 10,000 units were distributed during Easter Week.

El Ayuntamiento, a través del Área de Playas, ha recibido 19.500 ceniceros portátiles de la Mesa del Tabaco, entidad que aglutina a todo el sector tabaquero, para ser distribuidos en las playas y concienciar sobre cómo deben desecharse las colillas pic.twitter.com/3KdRmgXlUS — Ayuntamiento de Málaga (@malaga) July 19, 2023

