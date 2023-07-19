A new European Union regulation requires that all batteries in member states must be recyclable by the next four years.

The law was initiated by Spain’s minister for ecological transition, Teresa Ribera, in an effort to increase sustainability and promote a circular economy in Spain and other countries by targeting all aspects of the battery life cycle.

The regulation establishes end-of-life requirements, which include collection targets and obligations, and extended producer responsibilities.

By 2027, producers must adapt the design of their products to ensure that batteries within appliances are removable and replaceable for consumers.

The regulation applies to types of batteries used in all items, from phones to cars.

