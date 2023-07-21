LAWYERS representing Spain’s former king, Juan Carlos I, were back in a London court to challenge a €145 million claim for damages brought by his ex-lover.

Danish businesswoman Corinna zu Sayn-Wittgenstein-Sayn has alleged that Juan Carlos, who abdicated in 2014, caused her ‘great mental pain’ through spying and harassment during their ‘intimate romantic relationship’ from 2004 to 2009.

The divorcee claimed to have received lavish gifts from the former monarch during their time together.

Lawyers for the disgraced king have dismissed the harassment allegations, claiming that the evidence presented did not support a viable case.

Meanwhile, in a legal back-and-forth, lawyers for Zu Sayn-Wittgenstein-Sayn have dismissed claims that her lawsuit is designed to harass the elderly statesman.

Zu Sayn-Wittgenstein-Sayn had previously accused Juan Carlos of harassment following the breakdown of their relationship, alleging threats, property break-ins, and surveillance.

King Juan Carlos and Corinna zu Sayn-Wittgenstein. Laureus Award 2006, Barcelona | usage worldwide

Incidents such as gunshots damaging security cameras at her property were raised in her allegations, pointing to the former king’s displeasure at her refusals to get back with him.

The relationship between Juan Carlos and Zu Sayn-Wittgenstein-Sayn became public knowledge in 2012 when the monarch suffered a hip injury during a holiday in Botswana with her.

This incident sparked public outcry amid Spain’s record unemployment rate at the time.

Subsequently, in 2014, plagued by health problems and financial controversies, Juan Carlos abdicated at the age of 76 in favour of his son, King Felipe VI, who has since distanced himself from his father’s actions.

In 2020, Juan Carlos took up self-imposed exile in the United Arab Emirates.

In December of the same year, three appeal judges in London ruled that his ex-lover could not sue him for harassment during the period of his reign.

However, they left open the possibility of pursuing legal action for alleged behaviour occurring after that time.

The court’s decision on the fate of the £126 million claim remains pending as the legal battle between the former king and his ex-lover unfolds.

