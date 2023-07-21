ADULTS should eat at least 400 gm of fruits and vegetables per day, according to the latest WHO report.

The institution published last week its updated recommendations on healthy eating after ongoing scientific research.

The study claims that adults should consume at least 400 gm of fruits and vegetables per day in addition to 25 daily gm of natural fiber.

Spain and the UK are two of the top 10 countries in Europe where more fruits and vegetables are consumed.

According to a Eurostat study, 78.3% of Brits and over 75% of Spaniards have at least one piece a day.

However, only a small percentage of Europeans (12%) eat at least five pieces a day.

Read more: