SPAIN is known for its beautiful beaches, rich history, culture, and warm climate and for years has been regarded as an attractive destination for retirees.

Additionally, Spain offers a high quality of life at a more affordable cost compared to other popular retirement destinations in Europe, with Malaga standing out as one of Spain’s best cities to retire in.

According to a recent study by travel magazine, Descubrir, which examined various variables and factors such as: climate, gastronomy, housing affordability, healthcare system, social welfare, green spaces, outdoor leisure areas, cultural offerings, and entertainment options, a list of the most desirable cities in Spain to savor retirement to the fullest has been compiled—with Malaga province topmost of the list.

“Both Málaga’s capital and some of the emblematic cities along the Costa del Sol are places that countless individuals dream of enjoying their retirement in.” Descubrir stated.

“Over the past decades, Malaga city has undergone a profound transformation, enhancing its services while preserving its genuine essence,” the magazine continues, highlighting Malaga’s plethora of offerings, available to those who have the luxury of boundless leisure time, not solely during summer but in any season.

The city earns praise for its ‘exquisite gastronomy,’ boasting renowned restaurants and several Michelin-starred establishments. Moreover, its ‘mild climate throughout the year, with the sun taking center stage,’ especially in recent days, captivates residents and visitors alike.

Enthusiasm for Malaga extends to its ‘lively historical center, adorned with fascinating landmarks such as La Alcazaba and the Cathedral, not to mention the ever-vibrant Calle Larios.’ The city’s recurrent theaters, numerous museums, and enviable beaches add to its allure, propelling Malaga to unprecedented popularity, securing its place as one of the most exceptional cities for retirement, as per Descubrir’s resounding verdict.

In addition to Malaga, Descubrir also lauds Bilbao, Alicante, Logroño, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Vitoria Gasteiz, Madrid, and Castellon as top contenders in the esteemed list of the best cities to retire in.

Spain’s best cities to retire in according to Descubrir are as follows:

Malaga

Bilbao

Alicante

Logroño

Las Palmas de Gran Canaria

Vitoria Gasteiz

Madrid

Castellon

