THE latest report from the National Institute of Social Security (INSS) has found that more than 82,000 people in Malaga receive the Minimum Living Income.

It comes third in Andalusia for the most beneficiaries at 13.9%, or 82,620 people.

Yet, the benefit doesn’t reach two out of three potential recipients, and around 80% of people below the poverty line don’t receive it.

The number of applicants is increasing in the province; this is promising, as 38% of potential recipients would see an increase in their income of 30%.