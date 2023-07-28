A MINOR earthquake of magnitude 3.3 was recorded this morning at 5:03 a.m. on the Costa del Sol.

Spain’s National Geographic Institute (IGN) registered the quake with an epicentre in the holiday resort of Benalmadena at a depth of 56 kilometres.

At this moment, no incidents have been recorded.

Earthquakes of this proportion are no stranger to Andalucia, as the province experiences around 70 magnitude 3 tremors a year.

Earthquake Magnitude Scale:

2.5 or less: Usually not felt, but can be recorded by a seismograph.

2.5 to 5.4: Often felt, but only causes minor damage.

5.5 to 6.0: Slight damage to buildings and other structures.

6.1 to 6.9: May cause a lot of damage in very populated areas.

7.0 to 7.9: Major earthquake. Serious damage.

8.0 or greater: Great earthquake. Can totally destroy communities near the epicentre.

