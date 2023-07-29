2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Sant Carles de la Rapita with pool - € 171,500

Sant Carles de la Ràpita, Tarragona 2 beds 1 baths € 171,500

La Rapita Apartment with 2 double bedrooms, living room, separate kitchen, bathroom and large terrace with SEA views With parking included. Nice communal area with pool Very near of the beaches. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:Offer is subject to price change or withdrawal from the market without prior notice. The exposed data including surfaces are merely indicative The furniture, electrical appliances, household items and decorative objects may not be included in the price (check with the agency). The advertised price does not include taxes or notary and registration fees. The buyer is responsible… See full property details