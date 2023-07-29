A MAN who run over over his partner in Antequera has been arrested in Caceres (Extremadura)

The 26-year-old allegedly hit the victim with a stolen car and fled the scene.

The woman, 36, was found wounded by a number of witnesses in the A-7230 Road, near the municipality of Villanueva del Rosario.

She was taken to hospital by emergency services and her condition is not serious.

Guardia Civil had described the man as ‘very dangerous’ as he has a lengthy criminal record including a number of robberies with violence, property and car theft, fraud, road safety offences and gender violence.

His latest crime took place this week when he committed a robbery with intimidation by threatening his victim with a blade and an axe in the Caceres municipality of Malpartida.

He was arrested in a joint operation between Guardia Civil, Policia Nacional and Local Police when he was driving towards the city of Caceres yesterday (Friday July 28).

