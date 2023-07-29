SPAIN’S Costa del Sol is gearing up for the ninth edition of the Culinary Contest, where over twenty professionals will showcase their skills as “Espeteros” (those who grill sardines on reeds).

In a historic moment, a woman will participate in this traditional art for the first time, adding enthusiasm and visibility to the typically male-dominated profession.

Organized by the Torremolinos Business Circle, the contest will be held on August 5 at Oasis Beach in Costa Lago, aiming to preserve and promote the unique “espetar” technique nationally and internationally.

Aspiring “espeteros” and “espeteras” have until August 4 to sign up for the event on the following website: www.concursodeespetos.com.

One key requirement for participants is the use of natural reeds to skewer the sardines, while larger fish may be skewered using metal due to their weight.

Distinguished professionals such as Fernando Villasclaras, the chef of the Michelin-starred restaurant El Lago, and Diego Gallegos, also a Michelin-starred chef at Sollo, will comprise the esteemed panel of judges.

The jury will assess various elements including preparation time, cooking techniques, flavor, and texture of the fish, as well as presentation, before crowning the finest ‘espetero’ or ‘espetera’ who will receive a prize of €1,000 along with a trophy.

Additionally, the jury will recognize two other outstanding professionals, awarding them €500 and €300 respectively.

The Torremolinos Business Circle organizes the competition in collaboration with the Torremolinos City Council, while the Diputacion de Malaga and Sabor a Malaga play significant roles as principal sponsors of this culinary celebration.

READ MORE: