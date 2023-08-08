GOT A STORY? Email us at tips@theolivepress.es

ONE OF Gandia’s beach bars is being investigated by prosecutors to see if it has committed a crime by holding live concerts that are causing excessive noise.

The unnamed business is located close to the Bermudas, Almirante, and San Pablo residential buildings and has been visited frequently by the Gandia Policia Local who asked the owner to turn down the volume.

The bar also received a notification last week from the General Directorate of the Interior ordering it to cease live music on the back of several complaints submitted by Gandia council to the Valencian government.

A decree has been issued stating that the beach bar is not authorised to host such events and is limited to only one ‘extraordinary’ event per month, under licence and without exceeding noise limits.

The intervention by Valencia prosecutors has no immediate impact against the company that manages the beach bar, but seeks to clarify whether a criminal offence has been committed against the local environment.

Representatives of neighbourhood groups say they don’t want the bar closed but that the way it has behaved could result in that happening.