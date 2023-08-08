GOT A STORY? Email us at tips@theolivepress.es
A CAR mechanic stole at least 84 catalytic converters from parked cars in Alicante province with precious metals from the units sold off to a German company.
Vehicles were plundered in Albatera, Catral, Crevillente and Elche with the Guardia Civil launching Operation Kataliz such was the large number of thefts being reported to them from early April.
Officers discovered the thefts were carried by just one man, 46, who knew how to quickly and silently remove a converter from under a vehicle.
He was looking to make money from the valuable precious metals within them like palladium, rhodium and platinum.
His collaborator was a 63-year-old owner of a Crevillente waste management company who would buy the catalysts for export to Germany.
The Guardia arrested both men at the firm while they were concluding their latest piece of business.
30 of the stolen catalysts valued at €30,000 were removed from the site and have been returned to their owners.
READ MORE:
- Police catch multi-tasking robber specialising in catalytic converter thefts on Spain’s Costa Blanca
- Thieves stole dozens of catalytic converters from cars in Spain’s Costa Blanca and Valencia areas
- Leader of Madrid-based gang jailed for stealing catalytic converters across Spain
- Crooks harvest precious metals by stealing catalytic converters from parked cars in Spain’s Costa Blanca