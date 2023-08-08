GOT A STORY? Email us at tips@theolivepress.es

MALAGA-COSTA DEL SOL Airport’s commendable strides in reducing CO2 emissions have garnered recognition on the global stage.

The Malaga airport has achieved the ‘Optimization’ level (Level 3) in the Airport Carbon Accreditation certification.

This program recognises airports’ efforts to manage and decrease their carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions.

The Airport Carbon Accreditation program has six levels, reflecting increasing commitments to reducing CO2 emissions from airport operations and even compensating for emissions within the airport’s control.

Malaga airport has reached the third level out of six. This achievement signifies not only a commitment to managing and reducing emissions but also involving third parties in evaluating and reducing emissions, as explained in a statement by the airport.

“This progress has been achieved through the implementation of a stakeholder plan, which has led to initiatives such as the deployment of ACDM for operational efficiency, the expansion of electric charging points on the airside for ground handling agents’ fleets, telemetry implementation for handling operations efficiency, and participation in Eurocontrol’s Collaborative Environmental Management group.” the statement read.

These stakeholder program measures complement the ongoing carbon management plan since 2019, which resulted in a 90% reduction in emissions per passenger in 2022 compared to the average of the last three years (excluding 2020 due to its atypical nature).

According to Aena, this reduction stems from offsetting electricity purchase with 100% renewable origin certificates and decreased consumption.

The gradual electrification of the airport’s vehicle fleet and employee training in efficient driving techniques are also among the measures now incorporated into daily airport practices.

What is Airport Carbon Accreditation?

Airport Carbon Accreditation is the world’s only carbon management certification program for airports with institutional support. It independently evaluates and acknowledges airports at various stages of their journey toward comprehensive CO2 emissions management through six levels of certification: Mapping, Reduction, Optimization, Neutrality, Transformation, and Transition – the last two being recently introduced in line with commitments under the Paris Agreement.

Malaga Airport emphasises that carbon neutrality is a central strategic objective in Aena’s 2021-2030 Climate Action Plan.

This plan aims to mitigate the effects of climate change. These actions are expected to help Aena achieve carbon neutrality by 2026 and, on the path toward Net Zero in 2040, achieve a 94% reduction in passenger-related emissions associated with Aena’s own operations by 2030.

