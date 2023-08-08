GOT A STORY? Email us at tips@theolivepress.es

THIS is the shocking moment overzealous bouncers in Spain place a young man into a chokehold before throwing his limp body to the ground and walking away.

The disturbing footage was recorded by a reveller at a night club in Almuñecar, Granada, a coastal resort around an hour’s drive from Malaga that is popular with British expats and tourists.

Guardia Civil and Policia Local have launched an investigation after the video, recorded on a mobile phone from a terrace above, was widely shared on social media.

The clip shows a young man seemingly having a discussion with two bouncers in an outside area of the club.

Suddenly, one of the two guards lunges towards the youth and places his arms around his neck.

He continues to hold the young man in a chokehold while walking backwards, until he is unconscious.

It is then that he throws his limp body to the ground, leaving the reveller laying flat on his stomach.

The two bodyguards then walk away while the young man remains motionless on the floor.

According to Spanish press, there has yet to be an official police complaint on behalf of the youngster.

Witnesses claimed the bouncers had warned the young man on several occasions as he had been ‘harassing’ other clubgoers, including by throwing pebbles and rocks at them.

When the guards saw the man was holding a larger rock in his hand, they decided to subdue him with a chokehold, local press reported.