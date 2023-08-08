GOT A STORY? Email us at tips@theolivepress.es

A FOUR-YEAR-OLD girl shopped her mother for going out all night with her boyfriend by shouting for help from a third-floor Elche apartment balcony.

The mother, 34, went out partying on Friday night to celebrate her anniversary with her current partner, and locked the home from the outside which meant she could not get out.

Police were called by neighbours at 6.00am after hearing her shouts with officers being told by the girl: “Please help, I’m alone, I’m scared and my mother is not at home.”

Because the front door was locked, numerous steps were taken to find her parent’s boyfriend who returned to the property to open it up.

The mother subsequently appeared and contradicted her partner’s statements before the couple admitted to leaving the girl sleeping in bed and locked at home so that they could go out.

Some neighbours told the police that it was common practice for the girl to be left on her own and that it was not the first time that she cried for help from the balcony.

Police arrested the mother for child abandonment and since no other family members could look after the girl, she was taken into care at an Alicante centre.

