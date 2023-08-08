4 bedroom Villa for sale in Moralet with pool garage - € 265,000

Moralet, Alicante 4 beds 3 baths € 265,000

We love a good villa and even more if it has a pool. If you like spacious places, surrounded by mountains and nature, this is your home. It is located in the area of El Moralet, 10 minutes from San Vicente and 20 minutes from Alicante. On a plot of 2,300 m² surrounded by fruit trees with drip irrigation. Outside there is a garden with a beautiful waterfall next to the pool, 10 m² long and best of all, a sauna where you can relax after bathing. If, in addition, you are a lover of outdoor gatherings and barbecues, you will be happy to know that you have a spacious barbecue with kitchen…. See full property details